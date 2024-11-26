Security forces foil infiltration bid at Pak-Afghan border, kill three terrorists

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan security forces on Tuesday thwarted an infiltration attempt at the Pak-Afghan border, killing three terrorists, ARY News reported, citing ISPR.

“On night 25/26 November, the movement of a group of khwarij, who were trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in general area Hassan Khel, North Waziristan District” Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the ISPR, own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate the PAk-afghan border, resultantly, three Khwarij were killed.

ISPR said, “Pakistan has consistently been asking Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border”.

“Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan” It added.=

“Security Forces of Pakistan are determined and remain committed to secure its borders and eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country”, the ISPR said.

Earlier on November 23, security forces killed three terrorists in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, thwarting an infiltration attempt at the Pakistan-Afghan border.

On 21-22 November 2024, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Bara area in Khyber District on the reported presence of khwarij, the military’s media wing said.

On Nov 14, the Security forces gunned down 12 terrorists in two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Balochistan’s Kech and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and North Waziristan and districts.

“On 12-13 November 2024, Security Forces conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Miran Shah, North Waziristan District on reported presence of khwarij,” added ISPR.