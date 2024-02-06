23.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, February 6, 2024
spot_img
- Advertisement -
 

Security forces kill two terrorists in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Laiq Ur Rehman
By Laiq Ur Rehman
|

TOP NEWS

Laiq Ur Rehman
Laiq Ur Rehman
Laiq-ur-Rehman is ARY News Special Correspondent on Defence and Military Affairs

RAWALPINDI: Security forces Tuesday shot dead two terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan.

Two terrorists were killed in the operation of the security forces while weapons and ammunition were recovered from their possession. The dead terrorists were wanted by security forces in cases of killing civilians and kidnapping for ransom.

The clearance operation was underway in the area against possible terrorist hideouts, the ISPR said and added that forces are ready to root out terrorism from the country.

Read more: Security forces kill three terrorists in Bajaur IBO

Earlier on January 29, security forces gunned down a terrorist in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the North Waziristan district.

According to the military’s media wing, on the reported presence of terrorists, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the North Waziristan district.

During the intense fire exchange, the security forces gunned down a terrorist identified as Naikman Ullah was killed.

The killed terrorist remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities including target killing of innocent civilians. Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorist.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.