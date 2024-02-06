Security forces kill two terrorists in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces Tuesday shot dead two terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan.

Two terrorists were killed in the operation of the security forces while weapons and ammunition were recovered from their possession. The dead terrorists were wanted by security forces in cases of killing civilians and kidnapping for ransom.

The clearance operation was underway in the area against possible terrorist hideouts, the ISPR said and added that forces are ready to root out terrorism from the country.

Earlier on January 29, security forces gunned down a terrorist in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the North Waziristan district.

According to the military’s media wing, on the reported presence of terrorists, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the North Waziristan district.

During the intense fire exchange, the security forces gunned down a terrorist identified as Naikman Ullah was killed.

The killed terrorist remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities including target killing of innocent civilians. Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorist.