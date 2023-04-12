Security forces kill three terrorists in Bajaur IBO

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have killed three terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Loesum area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Bajaur district, ARY News quoted ISPR on Wednesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security Forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Loesum area of District Bajaur on 11 April 2023.

During conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists. Resultantly, three terrorists were killed.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in multiple terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion and target killings of innocent citizens.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to security forces, determined to eliminate menace of terrorism from the area.

Yesterday, three terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to military’s media wing, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Nurur area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district on “reported presence of terrorists”.

“During conduct of the operation, fierce fire exchange took place between troops and terrorists. Resultantly, all three terrorists were killed,” the ISPR added. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

“The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens,” the statement said.

