Three terrorists killed in Bannu IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Three terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to military’s media wing, security Forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Nurur area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district on “reported presence of terrorists”.

“During conduct of the operation, fierce fire exchange took place between troops and terrorists. Resultantly, all three terrorists were killed,” the ISPR added. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

“The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens,” the statement said.

The military’s media wing added that locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate menace of terrorism from the area.

Earlier on Sunday, two terrorists were killed and another was arrested by security forces during an IBO in Mach area of Bolan district.

According to ISPR, the security forces identified hideouts of the terrorists during the two-day intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Mach district.

“An intense exchange of fire took place between security personnel and terrorists during the operation. As a result, two terrorists were killed while one was arrested,” the ISPR stated, adding that arms and ammunition were also recovered from their possession.

