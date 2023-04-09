Two terrorists killed, one arrested in Mach IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Two terrorists were killed while another arrested during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Mach district of Balochistan, ARY News reported on Sunday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to a statement issued by military’s media wing, the security forces identified hideouts of the terrorists during the two-day intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Mach district.

“An intense exchange of fire took place between security personnel and terrorists during the operation. As a result, two terrorists were killed while one was arrested,” the ISPR stated, adding that arms and ammunition were also recovered from their possession.

“Pakistan Army in step with nation remains determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the statement said.

Earlier in March, security forces gunned down three terrorists in a gun battle during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted after tracking their hideout in general area South of Awaran, Balochistan, said ISPR.

An Intelligence Based Operation was initiated from March 15th onwards to intercept a terrorist group operating in the general area South of Awaran.

The terrorists were linked with firing and improvised explosive devices incidents along Turbat Awaran Road and surrounding areas.

Resultantly, a party of three terrorists was intercepted while moving towards their hideout, and on being blocked, opened fire on the security forces.

“During the ensuing heavy exchange of fire, all three terrorists were killed, while a cache of arms and ammunition was recovered,” the military’s media wing added.

Comments