Three terrorists killed in Balochistan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces gunned down three terrorists in a gun battle during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted after tracking their hideout in general area South of Awaran, Balochistan, ARY News reported on Saturday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to military’s media wing, an Intelligence Based Operation was initiated from March 15th onwards to intercept a terrorist group operating in the general area South of Awaran.

The terrorists were linked with firing and improvised explosive devices incidents along Turbat Awaran Road and surrounding areas.

The ISPR noted that the forces based on credible information had laid multiple ambushes along different routes in the area frequented by the terrorists for last three days.

Resultantly, a party of three terrorists was intercepted while moving towards their hideout, and on being blocked, opened fire on the security forces.

“During the ensuing heavy exchange of fire, all three terrorists were killed, while a cache of arms and ammunition was recovered,” the military’s media wing added.

“Pakistan Army in step with Nation, remains determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the ISPR said.

Earlier on March 16, ISPR reported that security forces foiled a ‘terrorist activity’ and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Chaman.

According to military’s media wing, an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) was carried out in general area of Boghra Rd, Chaman to search for a suspected hideout of terrorists.

“The terrorists were involved in the recent firing incidents on law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and civilians in Chaman area besides planting of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in surrounding areas,” the statement added.

“As a result of continuous technical surveillance and reconnaissance of the area, a location of the terrorists was identified and security forces along with CTD were inducted,” the statement added.

In February, a terrorist was killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by the security forces in Balochistan’s Awaran district.

The ISPR said the terrorist was sent to hell during the ensuing operation in exchange of fire, whereas a large cache of weapons and ammunition was also seized.

“The security forces of Pakistan will continue to thwart any attempt by inimical elements to disrupt hard-earned peace in the province,” the ISPR said.

