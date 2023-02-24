Security forces kill terrorist in Balochistan IBO

RAWALPINDI: A terrorist was killed on Friday during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by the security forces in Balochistan’s Awaran district, ARY News reported, citing ISPR.

A heliborne force was used to sanitise the area which surprised the terrorists, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

It said the terrorist was sent to hell during the ensuing operation in exchange of fire, whereas a large cache of weapons and ammunition was also seized.

“The security forces of Pakistan will continue to thwart any attempt by inimical elements to disrupt hard-earned peace in the province,” the ISPR said.

A day earlier, security forces foiled an armed attack on a convoy in Balochistan’s Kech district and killed eight terrorists in a follow-up operation.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that terrorists had attempted to ambush a convoy of security forces in the Kech district on the February 22 evening.

The spokesperson said that the alert and combat-ready troops not only foiled the cowardly attempt without any loss of life, but they also immediately commenced a follow-up operation to hunt down the fleeing terrorists using ground and aviation assets.

The security forces identified a suspected hideout of terrorists on February 23 morning in Mazaaband Range where a sanitisation operation was launched.

