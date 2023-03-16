Security forces foil ‘terrorist activity’, recovers weapons in Chaman

CHAMAN: Security forces foiled a ‘terrorist activity’ and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Chaman, ARY News reported on Thursday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to military’s media wing, an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) was carried out in general area of Boghra Rd, Chaman to search for a suspected hideout of terrorists.

“The terrorists were involved in the recent firing incidents on law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and civilians in Chaman area besides planting of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in surrounding areas,” the statement added.

“As a result of continuous technical surveillance and reconnaissance of the area, a location of the terrorists was identified and security forces along with CTD were inducted,” the statement added.

The statement noted that even though the terrorists had escaped including rockets, Improvised Explosive Devices and other accessories had been recovered.

The ISPR stated that the recovery has helped avert obvious terrorist activity in some urban areas like Quetta.

“The Pakistan Army in step with the nation remains determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the ISPR added.

In February, a terrorist was killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by the security forces in Balochistan’s Awaran district.

The ISPR said the terrorist was sent to hell during the ensuing operation in exchange of fire, whereas a large cache of weapons and ammunition was also seized.

“The security forces of Pakistan will continue to thwart any attempt by inimical elements to disrupt hard-earned peace in the province,” the ISPR said.

Earlier, security forces foiled an armed attack on a convoy in Balochistan’s Kech district and killed eight terrorists in a follow-up operation.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that terrorists had attempted to ambush a convoy of security forces in the Kech district on the February 22 evening.

The spokesperson said that the alert and combat-ready troops not only foiled the cowardly attempt without any loss of life, but they also immediately commenced a follow-up operation to hunt down the fleeing terrorists using ground and aviation assets.

The security forces identified a suspected hideout of terrorists on February 23 morning in Mazaaband Range where a sanitisation operation was launched.

Comments