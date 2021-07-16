Ford recalling 775,000 SUVs for issue linked to injuries

WASHINGTON: Ford Motor Co said on Friday it was recalling about 775,000 Ford Explorer SUVs worldwide for a steering issue linked to reports of six injuries in North America.

The recall covers 2013-2017 model year vehicles that may experience a seized cross-axis ball joint that could cause a fractured rear suspension toe link, which could significantly diminish steering control, increasing the risk of a crash.

This action affects approximately 676,152 vehicles in North America, 59,935 in China, 25,257 in Ford’s International Markets Group, 13,162 in Europe and 190 in South America. In the U.S., the affected vehicles are located in high-corrosion states as defined by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or in regions with a combination of cold winter weather with relative high humidity and substantial road salt use.

Vehicles were built at Chicago Assembly Plant between Sept. 4, 2012 and Sept. 30, 2017, and Elabuga Assembly Plant in Russia between Jan. 28, 2013 and July 28, 2017.

Safety recall for select 2020-2021 Lincoln Aviator vehicles equipped with 3.0-liter gas engines for improperly secured battery cable wire harnesses

Ford is issuing a safety recall for approximately 40,995 2020-2021 Lincoln Aviator vehicles equipped with 3.0-liter gas engines because the battery cable wire harness may not be properly secured, allowing contact with the A/C compressor pulley. Over time, the A/C pulley may rub through the wire harness insulation and contact the unfused battery positive (B+) circuit, resulting in a short circuit and potential fire.

This action affects approximately 36,258 vehicles in North America, 2,601 in Ford’s International Markets Group, and 2,136 in China.

Vehicles were built at Chicago Assembly Plant between June 19, 2019 and Jan. 5, 2021.

Ford says it is not aware of any accidents, injuries or fires related to this concern.

Owner notifications will begin the week of July 30. Dealers will inspect the vehicle, and:

If there is no evidence that the battery cable has contacted the A/C compressor pulley, they will add a tie strap near the frame rail between the battery cable harness and the engine compartment harness.

If any of the small gauge circuits are damaged, dealers will add a tie strap near the frame rail between battery cable and engine compartment harnesses and replace the A/C compressor belt.

If any of the four large gauge circuits are damaged, dealers will inspect the wire harness and replace the battery cable harness and will also add a tie strap near frame rail between battery cable harness and engine compartment harnesses and replace the A/C compressor belt.