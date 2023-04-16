Foreign airline’s plane escapes accident at Islamabad airport

A foreign airline’s plane travelling from Doha to Islamabad has escaped a dangerous accident at Islamabad International Airport after its tail hit the runway, citing sources, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The tail of a foreign airline’s plane hit the runway during landing at the Islamabad International Airport. According to sources, the plane made a failed landing attempt and later its tail hit the runway during take-off.

An investigation was launched by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) and AAIB – Aircraft Accident Investigation Board (AAIB) into the incident. The sources closer to PCAA said that the airline was ordered to ground the plane at the Islamabad airport until the conclusion of the investigation.

The PCCA spokesperson confirmed the tail strike incident at the Islamabad airport. The spokesperson said that the pilot changed the decision to land the aircraft first and prioritise ‘go round’ after an unstable landing attempt after informing the control tower.

It added that the second landing attempt was successful, however, the inspectors found scratches on the plane’s tail. The spokesperson said that the pilot’s urine and blood specimens were collected under the SOPs and the Airbus company was informed about the tail strike incident.

The plane was declared ‘aircraft in ground’ status after the inspection by the engineers. A report is being prepared by the airworthiness and AAIB members, whereas, the passengers of flight QTR-615 were shifted to the hotel, the spokesperson added.

