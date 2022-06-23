Lahore-bound PIA flight escapes accident after bird strike

LAHORE: A Lahore-bound aircraft of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) escaped an accident on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to the national flag carrier, the PIA flight PK-258, coming from Sharjah to Lahore, suffered a bird strike during landing at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

The spokesperson of a private airline said that the engine of a passenger plane was completely damaged due to bird strike. “The plane has been grounded,” he added.

However, the captain of the plane managed to safely land at the airport.

This is the fourth such bird strike incident reported at Lahore airport within two weeks.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has advised pilots of airlines to take careful measures to avoid collisions with birds, especially during take-off and landings.

According to details, the alarmingly increasing number of birds had become a headache for Allama Iqbal International Airport and CAA authorities. The CAA has advised airlines to take measures to avoid collisions with birds.

A notum issued by the CAA said that the number of birds has increased drastically in the airport surroundings. Domestic and International airlines have been advised to take preemptive measures to avoid collisions.

