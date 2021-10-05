Istanbul-bound plane suffers bird strike at Lahore airport

LAHORE: An Istanbul-bound plane suffered a bird strike shortly after take-off from Allama Iqbal International Airport on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Sources said a foreign airline’s plane was struck by a bird, as a result of which it suffered damage. However, they added, the pilot of the aircraft managed to land it back at Lahore airport safely.

350 passengers on board the plane were shifted to the airport’s international departure lounge.

The airline postponed the flight’s departure for an indefinite period and advised the passengers to return back home. Angered by the postponement, the flyers staged protest and demanded that the airline make arrangement for their stay at a hotel instead.

In light of the protest, Airport Security Force (ASF) reinforcements were called in.

This is the second bird strike in less than a week’s time as a passenger plane was struck by a bird before landing at New Islamabad International Airport on Sunday.

A private airline’s flight ER-500 flying from Karachi to Islamabad was preparing to land at Islamabad airport when it was struck by a bird. However, the aircraft touched down safely.

