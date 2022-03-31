‘Foreign-conspiracy’ letter: SC approached to bar vote on no-confidence

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan has been approached to stop voting on no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan after the latter shared of a letter highlighting a foreign conspiracy to topple his government, ARY NEWS reported.

The application was filed at the apex court by a citizen named Syed Tariq Badar making the prime minister, chairman National Security Council, foreign office, interior ministry, defence ministry, law ministry, National Assembly speaker, and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The plea asked the top court to order investigation of the foreign-conspiracy letter saying that immediate intervention was necessary to bring an end to distress among masses.

The letter is a highly sensitive and a serious matter and until the matter is being addressed, the speaker should be barred from holding counting on the on-trust motion.

The court should order probe into the role of political parties against the country’s sovereignty and dignity and if found involved they should be punished. “Action should be taken against political parties under section 212 of the Election Act 2017,” the plea read and further asked to order FIA to probe role of political parties and lawmakers in this regard.

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Wednesday has said that a letter carrying evidence of a foreign conspiracy to topple his government would be presented before the in-camera session of the Parliament.

Read More: PM IMRAN KHAN SHOWS ‘THREATENING LETTER’ TO CABINET MEMBERS

This he said while meeting senior journalists in Islamabad. According to ARY News, PM Imran Khan shared some content of the threatening letter with the journalists.

According to the letter, problems for Pakistan will increase, if the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan fails. “We are not happy, everything will be fine, only when the no-trust motion passes.”

Comments