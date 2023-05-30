Foreign Minister of Belarus in Islamabad on two-day official visit

33.9 C
Tuesday, May 30, 2023
ISLAMABAD: On the invitation of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, Foreign Minister of Belarus, Sergei Aleinik has arrived in Islamabad on two-day official visit, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Belarus Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik has arrived in Islamabad for a two-day official visit to Pakistan. He was received by the Additional Secretary for Europe.

The Belarusian Foreign Minister has come to Pakistan on the invitation of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto for a two-day visit. During his visit, the Foreign Minister will hold important meetings in Pakistan.

Both Foreign Ministers will engage in detailed discussions on various bilateral issues of mutual interest. The visit will provide an opportunity to review bilateral relations and explore possibilities to further enhance cooperation in political, economic, defense, science, and technology fields.

During the talks, special attention will be given to exploring shared economic opportunities. Both sides will also sign important agreements and memoranda of understandings.

