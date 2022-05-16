Foreign Minsiter Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to visit USA on May 18

Islamabad: The Foreign Ministry office has confirmed Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s visit to America to participate in the UN’s Food Security Call To Action summit, ARY News reported.

According to the spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will depart for a two-day visit to the United States of America on May 18.

The Foreign Minister will participate in the Global Food Security call to action summit on May 18, at the invitation of US counterpart Antony Blinken.

Bilawal Bhutto will also represent Pakistan in the United Nation’s International Peace and security committee’s open discussion.

The Foreign Minister will represent Pakistan’s viewpoint and policies in the UN session. Bilawal Bhutto is scheduled to meet with his American counterpart Anthony Blinken in his two-visit to the USA.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is also scheduled to visit China and Switzerland in the next week where he would be meeting his foreign counterparts and would also attend a meeting of the World Economic Forum.

“On May 19, he will return from the US and visit China on May 20 for two days,” they said adding that the visit was planned at the invitation of the Chinese foreign minister. “Bilawal will visit Kangzhu and meet his counterpart.”

