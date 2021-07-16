PAF never communicated anything to AAF: FO rejects Afghan VP’s allegations

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office said on Friday that Pakistan responded positively to the Afghan government’s “right to act on its territory” when the latter conveyed to Islamabad its intention of carrying out air operation in its border town that sits opposite to the Pakistani border town of Chaman.

“Inspite of very close border operations normally not acceded to by internationally accepted norms/standards/procedures, Pakistan took necessary measures within its territory to safeguard our own troops and population,” Spokesperson Zahid Hafiz Chaudhri said in a statement.

“We acknowledge Afghan Government’s right to undertake actions on its sovereign territory,” he said. “However, as alleged by the Afghan Vice President, Pakistan Air Force never communicated anything to the Afghan Air Force. Such statements undermine Pakistan’s sincere efforts to play its part in an Afghan owned and Afghan led solution.”

Chaudhri said Pakistan remains committed to peace in Afghanistan and will continue to endeavour towards this end irrespective of the detractors.

It is, however, important that at this critical juncture, all energies are focused on achieving an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement in Afghanistan, he stressed.