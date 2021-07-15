Pakistan to host peace conference on Afghanistan from July 17-19: FO spokesperson

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry on Thursday confirmed that a two-day peace conference on Afghanistan will be held in Islamabad on July 17.

He confirmed this while responding to a question during his weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday afternoon,

The delegations from Afghanistan will start arriving in Pakistan on Friday, he added.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry said that Pakistan has been hosting over three million Afghan refugees for decades and now it is not possible to accept more refugees.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan wants to reopen Chaman-Spin Boldak border crossing with Afghanistan to facilitate cross border movement of the people.

Answering a question regarding killing of Chinese nationals in a bus incident in Pakistan, the spokesperson said investigations are underway and nothing can be ruled out at the moment.

Yesterday, taking to social networking website, Twitter, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had confirmed that Pakistan is making efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He maintained that Prime Minister Imran Khan had held telephonic conversation with Afghanistan’s former president Hamid Karzai.

The information minister also confirmed that Pakistan is hosting a special conference on the Afghan issues, adding that the details of the meeting will be disclosed soon.