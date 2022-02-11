Friday, February 11, 2022
Foreigner held for raping woman, possessing heavy arms from Islamabad    

ISLAMABAD: A foreigner has been arrested in Islamabad on Friday under charges of possessing heavy arms and raping a woman, ARY NEWS reported.

According to officials at the Kohsar police station, the foreign national has been arrested from a posh sector of Islamabad and heavy arms and ammunition have been recovered from his possession.


Detailing the weapons, the police said that they found an AK-47, MP-4 gun, MP-161 gun, a pistol and a large cache of ammunition from the house. “An investigation is being launched against the suspect,” they said.

The foreigner is also blamed for the rape of a woman and a separate case has been registered against it.

The police shared that the woman who levelled rape allegations was working at the suspect’s office for the last two years and last night went to demand his pending dues.

The suspect, who has an import and export business, forcefully took the woman to his home and allegedly raped her.

