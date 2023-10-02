Foreigner robbed of cash, gold in Lahore

Two armed men deprived a foreign woman of cash, foreign currency, hold and expensive wristwatches worth millions of rupees in Lahore, ARY News reported on Monday.

Dacoits stormed a house in Lahore’s Model Town and took a foreign woman hostage. The armed dacoits looted US dollars, expensive wrist watches and gold items from the cupboard.

The dacoits came to the house on a motorcycle without a number plate. They fled from the scene after robbing the valuables from the house.

Related: Robbers disguised as cops loot foreigner at Karachi’s Sea View

Police said the crime scene unit and a forensic team collected evidence from the house. A case was lodged over the complaint of the woman, police added.

In January, armed robbers had taken away cash, foreign currency and gold ornaments worth millions from the house of renowned artist, Riaz Rafi, in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

The robbery had taken place in the apartment of the renowned artist – Riaz Rafi – located in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase V.

Related: Two Chinese nationals injured in robbery bid in Islamabad

Talking to ARY News exclusively, Riaz Rafi noted that unidentified armed robbers broke into his apartment and took away cash, foreign currency and gold ornaments worth Rs12.5 million.

The artist further said that the robbers took away 45 tola gold worth more than Rs8.3 million, Rs1.7 million worth US dollars and Rs0.7 million worth of pounds. “The robbers also looted Rs1.5 lakh cash, chequebook, ATM card and four valuable watches worth million during the robbery,” he added.