Artist of international fame gets robbed in Karachi

KARACHI: Unidentified armed robbers took away cash, foreign currency and gold ornaments worth millions from the house of renowned artist, Riaz Rafi, in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA), ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the robbery took place in an apartment of renowned artist – Riaz Rafi – located in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase V.

Talking to ARY News exclusively, Riaz Rafi noted that unidentified armed robbers broke into his apartment and took away cash, foreign currency and gold ornaments worth Rs12.5 million.

The artist further said that the robbers took away 45 tola gold worth more than Rs8.3 million, Rs1.7 million worth US dollars and Rs0.7 million worth of pounds.

“The robbers also looted Rs1.5 lakh cash, checkbook, ATM card and four valuable watches worth million during the robbery,” he added.

