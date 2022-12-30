‘Muqaddar ka Sitara’ actor Inayat Khan gets robbed at gunpoint

Drama actor Inayat Khan said he got robbed at gunpoint in Karachi while returning from the gym late at night.

The ‘Muqaddar ka Sitara’ actor took to his Instagram stories earlier this week to make a request to Sindh Police regarding the increasing street crimes in the city of lights.

In his text post, Inayat Khan mentioned that he was robbed of his cell phone and other important stuff by two muggers while returning home from a gym late at night. The actor noted, “I would have never shared it on the status, but this is the fourth time it has happened to me.” “It’s my humble request to Sindh Police to please control the street crime,” he continued.

Khan urged the officials to look into the matter and maximize their efforts for the safety of Karachites.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Khan is currently being seen in the new play ‘Muqaddar ka Sitara’. He essays the lead role of Razi in the play opposite A-list actors Fatima Effendi and Arez Ahmed.

The serial – written by Sadia Akhter and directed by Saqib Zafar Khan – targets the burning question of society “Is Marriage The Solution For Every Problem?”

‘Muqaddar Ka Sitara’ airs daily at 7 pm only on ARY Digital.

