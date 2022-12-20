‘Muqaddar Ka Sitara’: Tanya Hussain opens up on playing Ramsha

Actor Tanya Hussain, who won hearts with her portrayal of Anum in ARY Digital’s “Betiyaan“, has made a comeback on the same screen as Ramsha in “Muqaddar Ka Sitara“.

Just today, Tanya Hussain shared a picture on her Instagram profile in Ramsha’s getup and told her fans that she is playing an entirely different character in the play starring Arez Ahmed and Fatima Effendi.

“Ramsha 💛 – A character that is very different to any other character that I’ve ever played!” she said.

“Muqaddar Ka Sitara” is about the societal issue of treating marriages as the cure for irresponsible upbringings.

It tells the story of Safdar (Babar Ali), a Pakistani-American well-settled man, getting his spoiled son Faizan (Arez Ahmed) married to his friend’s well-educated daughter, Hadiya (Fatima Effendi). Now, Hadiya gets to face difficult times in her life.

Ramsha, on the other hand, is trying to get closer to Faizan for his money and wealth. The drama exposes the way society behaves in such circumstances.

The cast features Babar Ali, Nadia Khan, Salma Hassan, Sajeer Uddin, Laiba Khan, Rimsha Ahmed, Shaista Jabeen and others. Sadia Akhtar directed the drama, written by Saqib Zafar Khan.

