‘Betiyaan’ star Tanya Hussain’s new video goes viral

Actor Tanya Hussain took social media by storm again with her new video that is going viral on Instagram.

The “Betiyaan” star stunned netizens with her in a black shirt and matching pants with a purple coat to go with it.

Thousands of Instagram users, including her fellow actor Komal Meer, liked the viral video. The clip received heartwarming reactions from them.

It is not the first time that the celebrity has rocked the purple colour in her social media posts. Earlier, the actor turned heads with a picture of her sitting in a car in a purple-coloured dress.

Tanya Hussain is receiving praise for her portrayal of Anum in “Betiyaan”.

The drama is about a father, Laiq Ahmed (Mohammad Ahmed), who goes through pressures from society and his family for the love of his five daughters.

In the hit serial, the actor has managed to gain the attention of the audiences through her powerful acting first as a daughter, then as a wife and now as a young widow.

Apart from Tanya Hussain, the cast includes Fatima Effendi, Mahenur Haider, Qudsia Ali, and Emaan Khan portray his daughters Fiza, Aiza, Hania and Komal.

The drama, written Asma Sayanio and directed by Meesam Naqvi, airs daily at 7PM PST.

