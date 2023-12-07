Former actor Nausheen Masud passes away

Former actor, host and television producer Nausheen Masud has passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer, her ex-husband confirmed.

Veteran artist Nausheen Masud, who had been a household name for years, with her diversified contributions to the showbiz industry as an actor, host, writer, producer and music video director, lost her battle with cancer on Wednesday morning, her former husband Tariq Quraishi confirmed in a social media post.

Taking to his account on the social platform Facebook, he wrote, “My ex-wife, Nausheen Masud, passed away this morning after a long and tough battle with cancer.”

“She loved her two sons immensely. They were her babies, her advisors and her eyes lit up whenever she saw them. May she rest in peace leaving behind wonderful memories for her sons,” Quraishi added.

Thousands of her fans and entertainment fraternity offered their condolences to the grieving family.

In an X post, renowned actor Adnan Siddiqui wrote, “Farewell to the remarkable Nausheen Masud, dear friend and beautiful soul. Her warmth and style added magic to every moment we shared on and off camera. Grateful for the memories we co-created. Rest peacefully, Nausheen.”

Moreover, anchorperson Shahzad Iqbal, who had the opportunity of having Masud as his first boss, termed her demise ‘upsetting on [a] personal level ‘.

