Former actor Sana Khan blessed with a baby boy

Former Bollywood actor Sana Khan and her husband Anas Saiyad welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Wednesday.

Taking to their Instagram handle yesterday afternoon, the proud parents Sana Khan and Mufti Anas Saiyad announced the birth of their baby boy in a joint video post. “May Allah make us the best version of ourselves for our Baby. Allah ki amanat hai behtareen banna hai,” wrote the ‘Bigg Boss’ alum in the caption of the clip.

“Allah tala ne mukaddar mai likha, phir usko pura kiya aur asaan kiya, Aur jab allah deta hai toh khush aur musarrat ke saath deta hai. Toh Allah tala ne hame beta diya (Allah wrote this in our destiny and then gave us this gift. When Allah gives us something, he gives it with his full heart and happiness. Allah blessed us with a son),” read the text overlay on their announcement video.

The former Bollywood actor also expressed her gratitude towards her fans and well-wishers for their love and prayers for the baby and new parents.

It is pertinent to mention that Khan, best known for her stint in the Indian reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ and featuring in Salman Khan-led ‘Jai Ho’ (2014), quit the entertainment industry in 2020 before marrying Islamic scholar, Saiyad later the same year.

