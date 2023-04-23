Former CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar retires

LAHORE: Former Capital City Police Officer(CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has retired on Sunday.

According to sources, the former Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar did not leave his office on court orders despite the suspension by the federal government۔

The Supreme Court had ordered an election in Panjab on a request for posting of Ghulam Mahmood Dogar also faced considerable objections to filing a lawsuit against federal ministers۔

Earlier, the lawyer of the ECP said the election schedule has been announced after the formation of the caretaker government and it is the responsibility of the electoral body to ensure fair and transparent elections.

CJP remarked that Article 2018 gives the right to ECP of transfer and postings to ensure transparent elections. “It is proven that caretaker govt makes transfers and postings with ECP’s permission.”

The top judge also remarked not to give ‘freehand’ to the caretaker government for transfer and postings.

