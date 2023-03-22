SC dismisses plea against transfer of CCPO Ghulam Dogar

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday dismissed plea challenging the transfer of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, ARY News reported.

Hearing plea against the transfer of CCPO Dogar, the SC bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that the Election Commission of Pakistan is a constitutional institution, which will be protected by the SC.

We are exercising restraint, but will defend SC, the CJP further said while rejecting the plea against the transfer of CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar.

Earlier, the lawyer of the ECP said the election schedule has been announced after the formation of the caretaker government and it is the responsibility of the electoral body to ensure fair and transparent elections.

Read more: Purported audio clip of Yasmin Rashid, CCPO Lahore Ghulam Dogar surfaces

CJP remarked that Article 2018 gives the right to ECP of transfer and postings to ensure transparent elections. “It is proven that caretaker govt makes transfers and postings with ECP’s permission.”

The top judge also remarked not to give ‘freehand’ to the caretaker government for transfer and postings.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) suspended the order of former CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar’s transfer.

Later, the decision was challenged by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

