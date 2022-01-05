Former DG PMD arrested over corruption charges

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Corruption Circle of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday arrested three key officials of the Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) over corruption charges, ARY News reported.

According to details, the FIA Islamabad zone conducted a raid and arrested three senior officials of the weather department involved in the misappropriation of funds.

The accused reportedly had caused a loss of Rs7 million to national kitty through wrongdoings, said FIA spokesperson.

The officials include former director-general Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD), Director Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRMC) Peshawar Mushtaq Hussain and Director C-Tech Sohail Sati.

On Dec 31, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had busted a gang allegedly involved in defrauding people in the name of the Ehsaas program in Naushahro Feroze district of the Sindh province.

Read More: EHSAAS PROGRAM TEAM ROBBED OF RS1.2 MILLION IN KARACHI

The FIA claimed that it had arrested three people for their role in the entire scam after it was pointed out by a beneficiary of the Ehsaas program.

Fake SIMs, fingerprints, and mobile phones were found from their possession besides also recovering laptops and 1500 copies of national identity cards (NICs).

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!