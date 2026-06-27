Former England pacer Plunkett turns to baseball

Former England cricketer Liam Plunkett swapped his cricket colours for a baseball glove on Friday, playing his first game for independent American club Oakland Ballers and even claiming a strikeout.

Plunkett, 41, was part of England’s 2019 World Cup-winning side — his final international appearance — taking three wickets in the tied final against New Zealand as England emerged victorious by the narrowest of margins on boundary count. ⁠He subsequently moved to the United States, where his wife is from, and has since played Major League Cricket for the San Francisco Unicorns.

His latest venture came with the Ballers, who participate in the Pioneer Baseball League (PBL), an independent competition and official Major League Baseball (MLB) Partner League. The seam bowler featured under the PBL’s “marketing player” exception, a clause which allows teams to temporarily sign ⁠high-profile cross-sport athletes.

Facing the Yuba-Sutter Freebirds at Raimondi Park, Plunkett started on the mound and recorded a strikeout in the process.

“Originally, I thought it’s like the ceremonial open pitch, but it was the real ⁠thing. I was first on the mound, a little bit nervous, but the catcher was excellent,” Plunkett said in a post-game interview.

“But yeah, I ⁠mean I got that strikeout. I think the hitter didn’t know what was coming. I think it was a bit ⁠unusual, a mix between bowling and then pitching.”

“Play first game, get a strikeout. What more could I ask for? Happy days!”