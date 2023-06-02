Former KP deputy speaker arrested in murder case

PESHAWAR: Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly’s deputy speaker Mahmood Jan has been arrested by police in a murder case, ARY News reported on Friday.

Police arrested former KP Assembly’s deputy speaker Mahmood Jan from Karak in a murder case. Police also arrested his paternal cousin Khalid Khan.

The arrests were made under a case registered under Section 302. A sessions court in Dera Ismail Khan had cancelled the bail of the accused.

Due to security concerns, the trial was shifted from Peshawar to Dera Ismail Khan.

In December 2022, KP Assembly Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan had escaped unhurt after unidentified armed men opened fire on him during an event in Peshawar.

The firing had taken place when Mehmood Jan was addressing a livestock event in the Shagai area of the provincial capital.

Mehmood Jan was elected to the KP assembly on a general seat in 2018 and became the deputy speaker that same year.