Former KP minister takes back appeal against his disqualification

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) former minister Shah Muhammad on Wednesday has withdrawn an appeal against his disqualification as MPA, ARY News reported.

Shah was disqualified for five years over disturbing law and order situation during the first phase of LG elections in the province. A three-member bench of the SC headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood.

At the outset of the hearing, the bench remarked this is not the proper forum to challenge disqualification, it would be better to take back the appeal and contact the relevant forum.

After the remarks of the SC bench, Shah Muhammad Khan withdrew an appeal against his disqualification and his lawyer said they will contact the relevant forum.

Read more: LG POLLS: ECP DISQUALIFIES KP MINISTER OVER ATTACKING POLLING STATIONS

Last week, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified Khyber provincial minister Shah Muhammad for five years over disturbing law and order situation during the first phase of LG elections in the province.

The verdict was passed by the ECP in a case related to disturbing law and order in Bannu’s Tehsil of Baka Khel during the recent first phase of the local bodies elections.

The ECP disqualified Shah Muhammad and his son Mamoon Rasheed for five years for attacking polling stations in Baka Khel. Shah had been denotified by the ECP as MPA.

Comments