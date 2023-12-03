Former lawmakers, PML-N leaders meet Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: Several party leaders and former lawmakers held separate meetings with the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, ARY News reported on Sunday.

PML-Sindh President Bashir Memon met Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore today. The meeting was also attended by Khawaja Saad Rafique, Ayaz Sadiq, Azam Nazeer Tarar and Attaullah Tarar.

Sharif congratulated Memon on the Sindh Culture Day celebrations. During the meeting, they held discussions on the organisational matters and preparations for the general elections.

The politicians also mulled over options related to seat adjustment with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and other political parties.

The PML-N president also held separate meetings with Sheikh Rohail Asghar, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi and Khawaja Salman Rafique. The leaders apprised Sharif about preparations for the upcoming general elections in their constituencies.

During the meeting, Sharif said under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, PML-N will bring betterment to the country by collective efforts of all stakeholders. The economic and public issues will be resolved through the political stability, he added.

He said that PML-N was going to enter the election mode to fight for the economic interests of Pakistan and the entire nation. Elections were crucial to get rid of inflation and other major issues, he said.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the political powers had defeated the ‘political revenge’ and they will also defeat the economic issues.

During the meetings, the party leaders congratulated Nawaz Sharif’s acquittal in the Avenfield reference.