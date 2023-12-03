Key PML-N leader all set to join PPP

KARACHI: Former finance minister Miftah Ismail is likely to join the ranks of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), ARY News reported on Sunday citing sources.

Sources revealed that PPP is in the final stages of settling matters with the disgruntled PML-N leader.

“Miftah Ismail will soon officially announce joining PPP,” sources say.

Miftah had stepped down from his role as the General Secretary of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sindh in June this year.

Miftah was openly critical of PML-N’s economic policies, particularly after Ishaq Dar assumed control of the finance ministry after the former’s resignation.

Read More: Farooq Sattar invites Miftah Ismail to join MQM-Pakistan

Following differences with PPP, Ismail, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former PPP leader Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar kicked off nationwide debate called “Reimagining Pakistan”, taking up a wide range of issues for discussion while expressing regret they were not adequately addressed since independence. The trio held several seminars in different cities.

Earlier in October, Dr Farooq Sattar, a senior leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), had extended an invitation to former finance minister Miftah Ismail to join the ranks of MQM-P.

Farooq Sattar called on Miftah Ismail at his residence in Karachi and invited the former finance minister to join the MQM-Pakistan.