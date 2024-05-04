Former PM Kakar summoned in wheat import scandal

ISLAMABAD: A high-level inquiry committee, probing the wheat import scandal, summoned former Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar and ex-Secretary Food Muhammad Mahmood, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the inquiry committee formed by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has started its work. The maiden meeting of the high-level committee was chaired by Secretary Cabinet Kamran Ali.

On the first day of the inquiry, it also reviewed a report of the earlier formed inquiry committee.

The committee headed by Secretary Cabinet Kamran Ali directed former Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and ex-Secretary Food Muhammad Mahmood to appear before it on Sunday.

The sources privy to the development said that the committee will also hold its meeting on Sunday and present report to the prime minister on Monday.

The sources added that the maiden meeting of the committee lasted for six hours in which two former Secretaries of Food Security Muhammad Mehmood and Muhammad Asif were questioned.

Mohsin Naqvi, Shamshad Akhtar, Gohar Ejaz will also be inquired

The sources privy to the development said that the committee will also inquire from former Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar, former interim Minister for Commerce and Trade Gohar Ejaz, and the Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday’s meeting.

The committee’s members believed that caretaker federal cabinet members had an important role on the wheat import and the inquiry report will be incomplete without inquiring them.

The committee has already completed the investigation with officers of Customs, Karachi Port and FBR.

Earlier on Friday, Anwaarul Haq Kakar and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi indulged in a quarrel over the wheat import scandal.

According to sources, a heated argument took place between the former prime minister and Hanif Abbasi at a private hotel last night.

“You pointed out us in the wheat scandal the other day. Have you come to arrest us?” Anwaarul Haq Kakar asked Hanif Abbasi.

The sources said that Hanif Abbasi replied, “I swear you are a thief, you have taken a commission in the wheat scandal,”. The PML-N leader went on to say that whatever he said in the television programme was ‘absolutely right’.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif sacked Secretary Food Security Muhammad Asif and formed a high-level inquiry committee to probe into the matter of wheat import in the country

The prime minister constituted a committee headed by the Secretary Cabinet Division and tasked it to conduct a thorough into the matter.

Chairing a high-level review meeting regarding the current status of wheat reserves in the country, PM Shehbaz questioned as to why the decision to import wheat was taken despite the good production of the commodity last year.

The initial reports on wheat import scandal revealed shocking details.

According to sources, the initial report stated that the federal institutions are responsible for the unnecessary import of wheat. Despite existing reserves of 40.47 lakh metric tons in Punjab, an additional 35.87 lakh metric tons were imported, creating an artificial shortage.

Sources said that the report suspects officials from the Punjab Food Department and Pasco of involvement in the scandal.

The investigation has found that wheat was imported at a cost of Rs 2600-2900 per maund and sold at a higher price of Rs 4700 per maund. The import permission was granted for 1 million metric tons, but it was exceeded without limit, sources added.

Sources revealed that the federal institutions allowed private companies to import wheat without proper checks, and some officials from the Ministry of Finance also failed to scrutinize the large-scale import.

Furthermore, the wheat import continued from September 26, 2023, to March 31, 2024, resulting in a massive influx of wheat in the market. The complete report will be presented to the government within three days, sources added.

The wheat import caused a $1 billion loss to the national kitty.