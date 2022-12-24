Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi tests positive for COVID-19

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has tested positive for COVID-19, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per detail, the PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s counsel Khwaja Naveed Ahmed informed the accountability court that the former prime minister has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is currently in Quarantine.

He requested the court to exempt him from personal appearance in the case as he cannot travel from Islamabad to Karachi.

Earlier, Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others appeared before an accountability court here on Thursday in alleged illegal appointments in the Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

It is pertinent to note here that the anti-corruption watchdog had filed a reference against ex-PM Abbasi and the then petroleum secretary for allegedly appointing Sheikh Imran-ul-Haq as managing director and Yaqoob Sattar as deputy managing director (finance) of the PSO in violation of rules and regulations.

