Former president Asif Ali Zardari telephones Dr Tahirul Qadri

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari on Monday telephoned former Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief and Patron-in-Chief of Minhaj-ul-Quran International (MQI), Dr Tahirul Qadri, ARY News reported.

According to details, the former president telephoned Tahirul Qadri and inquired about his health. the PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari wished Dr Tahirul Qadri the best of health and prayed for his early recovery.

Separately, PPP central Punjab president Raja Pervez Ashraf also telephoned the former PAT chief and inquired about his health.

DR TAHIRUL QADRI TO REACH PAKISTAN ON OCTOBER 9

It is pertinent to mention here that former Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief and Patron-in-Chief of Minhaj-ul-Quran International (MQI), Dr Tahirul Qadri had arrived in Pakistan on October 9.

As per details, Dr Tahirul Qadri reached Karachi on October 9 where he addressed the 38th International Milad Conference held at Bagh-e-Jinnah under the aegis of Tehreek Minhajul Quran.

TAHIRUL QADRI DECIDES TO RESIGN FROM PAT CHAIRMANSHIP

Back in 2019, the founding chairman of Minhaj-ul-Quran International had announced to step down from the chairmanship of his political party, Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT).

Tahirul Qadri, in his statement, said that he wants to spend the rest of his life highlighting the consciousness of Muslim Ummah, as well as focusing on authorship and compilation of different topics.

