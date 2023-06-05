Former PTI MPA arrested in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Malik Ismail arrested in Faisalabad over May 9 violence, ARY News reported.

As per details, Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA is a ticket holder from PP 115. PTI MPA Malik Ismail was booked in several vandalism cases.

Earlier, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that no relief will be provided to the May 9 rioters.

While addressing a ceremony Rana Sanaullah said that the May 9 rioter have violated the state’s law, vandalized military installations and robbed public buildings.

He said that there is no relief for those who turned against the state. Rana Sanaullah got emotional while talking about the Martyrs’ memorials being vandalized by rioters on May 9.

It is pertinent to mention that the police have launched a crackdown against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers following the ‘violent protests’ held after the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust Case.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.

It was also reported that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.