Former PTI MPA joins Jahangir Tareen’s group

LAHORE: Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Niaz Gishkori joined the senior politician Jahangir Tareen’s group, ARY News reported.

As per details, the former PTI MPA from Muzaffargarh met Jahangir Tareen and announced joining their group.

In his address to the group member, Jahangir Tareen welcomed Niaz Gishkori and said that the former PTI MPA discussed his future political plan with the group’s members.

The members of Jahangir Tareen group MNA Faisal Jivana, Mubeen Alam, former advisor Abdul Hayee Dasti, Ishaq Khakwani, Nauman Langrial, Aon Chaudhry, Saeed Akbar Nawani, Amin Chaudhary, Qasim Langah were also present in the meeting.

Earlier, Jahangir Tareen held consultations with the members of his group over the name of the new political party under consideration.

Read more: Jahangir Tareen consults group members over new political party

Tareen, a former secretary general of the PTI, held conversations with his group members on the telephone and expected to meet scores of politicians today.

Apart from those, scores of political families from Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Muzzafargarh, Lodhran and Multan are expected to join Tareen’s political party.

It is pertinent to mention here that Tareen was the secretary general of the PTI before he was ousted from politics in 2017 after the Supreme Court disqualified him for being “dishonest” on a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi.