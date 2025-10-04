Former Ravens, Colts DE Arthur Jones dies at 39

Arthur Jones, who played in parts of seven NFL seasons and won a Super Bowl title with the Baltimore Ravens, has died. He was 39.

The Ravens announced Jones’ passing in a social media post Friday afternoon. Other than to say his death was “sudden,” the team did not reveal a cause or time of death.

“We are terribly saddened to learn of Arthur Jones’ sudden passing,” Ravens executive VP and general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. “Arthur’s presence was a gift to everyone he encountered. His big, bright smile, infectious energy and eternal positivity created a presence that continuously uplifted others.

“He was kind, courteous and enthusiastic — always displaying a love for family, teammates and friends.”

The Ravens selected Jones in the fifth round of the 2010 NFL Draft, and he played the ensuing four seasons for the franchise. He had a career-high 4.5 sacks in 2012, leading him to becoming a regular starter for the 2013 season, when he notched an additional four sacks in 14 games.

Jones also recorded a sack and a fumble recovery in Super Bowl XLVII, when the Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers 34-31.

Jones spent 2014 and 2016 with the Colts — missing 2015 with an ankle injury. He played in one game for Washington in 2017 and finished his career with 173 tackles, 10 sacks and two forced fumbles in 64 games (31 starts).

Jones was the older brother of former New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals star Chandler Jones and retired UFC heavyweight champion Jon “Bones” Jones.