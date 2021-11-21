Former SP arrested in car snatching case, confirms AVLC

The Anti-Vehicles Lifting Cell (AVLC) of Karachi police has confirmed the arrest of former superintendent police (SP) in a car snatching case, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The arrest of former superintendent police (SP) was confirmed by the Anti-Vehicles Lifting Cell (AVLC) of Karachi police on charges of snatching a vehicle from a citizen in Karachi’s Samanabad.

A case had been registered against the car snatching incident at Samanabad police station.

Police officials said that a local court approved the two-day physical remand of two accused including Zakir and Uzair. They added that the department will launch a probe into other cases after the completion of interrogation by AVLC.

Earlier in the day, AVLC conducted raids in separate areas of Karachi and arrested four alleged criminals including the head of an inter-provincial car lifters’ gang.

According to Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Bashir Brohi, six stolen vehicles were recovered from the possession of the accused. He said that the accused Mir Rizwan Shahwani was a most-wanted criminal for Karachi police for his involvement in selling stolen vehicles in Balochistan after tampering with the records.

SSP Brohi said that four vehicles have been recovered after being spotted by the accused.

Moreover, a motorcycle lifter gang was busted by police in the vicinity of Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan police station. SSP Central Murtaza Tabassum told the media that 20 stolen motorcycles, cutters and arms were recovered from the alleged criminals’ possession. The arrested motorcycle lifters include Dilbar and Waqas.

It emerged that the accused used to send the stolen motorcycles to Larkana with the assistance of women. The criminals had also established a garage at their residence where they used to dismantle the stolen motorcycles’ parts.