Latest Fortnite leak reveals special surprise for Halloween

The latest Fortnite leak has created huge excitement in the community as it suggests that the upcoming Halloween event, known as Fortnitemares, could bring a special crossover with the legendary Scooby Doo series.

Fortnite leak information points towards new skins for Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy, and possibly Scooby himself.

Fortnite leak also hints that multiple versions of Shaggy may be included. This would fit perfectly with the internet-famous “Ultra Instinct Shaggy” meme.

Epic Games could use this in the form of a skin or emote. Fans believe that Shaggy with Dragon Ball Z emotes could become one of the most used combinations in the game.

The leak comes from ShiinaBR, a trusted leaker in the Fortnite community. However, players are reminded that leaks are not always guaranteed.



If true, Halloween will see one of the most talked-about collaborations in Fortnitemares history.

Fortnite leak news has already started major debates among fans. Some want the animated versions of the Scooby Doo characters, while others are hoping for live-action versions.

Either way, the Halloween season seems to be the perfect time to bring Scooby Doo into Fortnite.

Even if this Fortnite leak does not prove correct, the Halloween event is still expected to deliver a spooky crossover.

Fortnitemares has always surprised fans with unique collaborations, and 2025 looks set to continue the tradition.

Also Read: Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 teaser confirms Halo collaboration

Earlier, Epic Games confirmed its upcoming collaboration with Halo in a teaser for the highly anticipated Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4.

In an exclusive teaser shared on X, the developer shared two Halo Spartans investigating some clues.

“Yeah, we called the experts in for this one,” Epic Games wrote in the caption of the post.

Titled ‘Shock ’N Awesome,’ Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 follows the Super Showdown live event, which will conclude Season 3.