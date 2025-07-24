Fortnite OG Rocket Launch: Global timings you need to know

The much-awaited Fortnite OG Rocket Launch Live Event is set to take place on Saturday, 26 July 2025, and fans from around the world are preparing to witness the iconic Rocket take off once again.

This will be the third time the Rocket launches in Fortnite’s storyline, but it will be the first time it happens within the Fortnite OG mode, making it a special event for long-time players and newcomers alike.

Unlike the earlier launches which occurred in the standard Battle Royale and Zero Build modes, this launch is happening in Fortnite OG, a mode designed to bring back the classic feel of Chapter 1.

As the Rocket has always had major consequences in the Fortnite universe, expectations are high for what might unfold this time.

To make sure fans everywhere can join in without missing a second, here’s a breakdown of the Fortnite OG Rocket Launch Live Event timings across major time zones:

Fortnite OG Rocket Launch Live Event Time – 26 July 2025 (Saturday)

Rocket launch tailgate this weekend @ where? pic.twitter.com/2mLDQ3ipps — Fortnite (@Fortnite) July 23, 2025



North America:

Pacific Time (PT): 11:00 AM

11:00 AM Central Time (CT): 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Eastern Time (ET): 2:00 PM

2:00 PM Atlantic Standard Time (ADT): 3:00 PM

Europe:

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 6:00 PM

6:00 PM Middle European Time (MET): 7:00 PM

7:00 PM Eastern European Time (EET): 8:00 PM

Fortnite OG Rocket Launch Live Event Time – 26 & 27 July 2025 (Late Night & Early Morning)

Asia:

Indian Standard Time (IST): 11:30 PM (26 July)

11:30 PM (26 July) Singapore Time (SGT): 2:00 AM (27 July)

2:00 AM (27 July) Japan Standard Time (JST): 3:00 AM (27 July)

Australia & Pacific:

Australia Eastern Time (AET): 4:00 AM (27 July)

4:00 AM (27 July) Samoa Standard Time (SST): 7:00 AM (27 July)

As this is the first live event to take place in Fortnite OG mode, a large number of players are expected to log in. To avoid long wait times or server issues, it’s advised to queue up early.

The Fortnite OG Rocket Launch Live Event promises to bring something new and possibly game-changing, just as previous Rocket events have done in the past.

Stay tuned for more updates and prepare yourself, the Rocket launch is just days away!