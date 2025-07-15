Epic Games announces restoration of Fortnite servers

Epic Games has announced that the Fortnite servers have been brought back online after the completion of scheduled maintenance on Tuesday.

The developer had announced that the servers would be down for a brief period during the launch of the 36.20 patch for the game on July 15.

The Fortnite servers went down at 4am ET (1pm PKT) on July 15, and were expected to get back online around 8am ET (5pm PKT).

Epic Games later announced that the downtime was extended as it continued to work on some issues.

Around 9:30pm (PKT), the developer announced the completion of the maintenance activity and the restoration of all services.

According to Epic Games, all Fortnite servers have become fully operational, and fans can return to the game to play with the 36.20 patch.

The developer regularly introduces updates to improve and enhance the game for players.

According to gaming websites, Epic Games has set up Fortnite servers in a number of regions, including North America, Brazil, Europe, Oceania, Asia and the Middle East.

It is to be noted here that Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 recently added the Superman Mythic to the game.

Fortnite timed the Man of Steel crossover with the release of ‘Superman.’

The Man of Steel Mythic in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 gives players access to flight, heat vision, super strength, and more.