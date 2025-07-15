Fortnite players complain about access issues

Fortnite players were left frustrated on Tuesday after facing a wide range of issues, including login and matchmaking in the game.

Several took to social media to speculate that the issues might be due to Fortnite servers being down due to technical issues.

Epic Games has now confirmed that the servers were down while it rolled out the 36.20 patch for the game.

While the developer had announced that Fortnite servers would be down on Tuesday, July 15, for the planned maintenance, it did not reveal the exact time.

Epic Games has now confirmed that downtime for Fortnite servers for the v36.20 patch began at 4AM ET (1PM PKT) on July 15.

According to gaming websites, gamers might have to wait till 8AM ET (5PM PKT) for the Fortnite servers to get back online.

Analysts were of the view that the game might take longer than expected to get online, as it had not been updated in nearly a month.

The developer regularly introduces updates to improve and enhance the game for players.

Last month, Epic Games introduced an improved version of Fortnite for the Nintendo Switch 2 gaming console.

The game, released on the original Switch in June 2018, came to Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5 with further improvements and enhancements.

Following the improvement, the game will run at full 60 frames per second at a higher resolution, greater view distances and a replay system on the gaming console.

Two days later, on June 7, Epic Games rolled out Mouse controls support for Joy-Con 2.