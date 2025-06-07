Fortnite OG Season 4 main artwork leaked

A prominent Fortnite leaker disclosed that updated versions of the characters Teknique, Omega, and The Visitor will be part of the Season 4 battle pass for Fortnite OG’s classic mode.

After a long hiatus, Fortnite has returned to iOS devices in the U.S., creating fresh opportunities for mobile gamers previously shut out of the popular battle royale.

Season 3 of Fortnite OG will wrap up on June 7 at 2 PM ET, coinciding with the start of the Death Star Sabotage live event.

This event will mark the end of the Galactic Battle mini-season, featuring Fortnite’s most ambitious Star Wars partnership yet. Post-event, servers are expected to face a lengthy downtime, though no official duration has been set.

Fans are hopeful for a restart either later that day or on June 8, leading into Chapter 6 Season 3 and Season 4 of Fortnite OG.

Redesigned Teknique, Omega, and The Visitor designs from Chapter 1 Season 4’s pass will be featured in Season 4’s Fortnite OG battle pass, according to reputable insider ShiinaBR’s tweet.

Read More: All the updates Fortnite announced for Nintendo Switch 2 version

Since his appearance, the redesigned Visitor has become a beloved character and a pivotal part of The Seven, helping to shape Fortnite’s plot. The reintroduction of Teknique and Omega is also met with enthusiasm from fans, who are thrilled to see them in the new pass. Omega’s eye-catching white and silver appearance with orange highlights is particularly noteworthy.

Epic Games just revealed that Fortnite OG’s ranked mode would stop on June 7, even though the traditional mode is still widely supported.

This comes after Fortnite OG Zero Build’s ranked mode was shut down for identical reasons, citing “matchmaking health” issues that were probably caused by irregular player counts. Players are excited to start playing the most recent season of Fortnite OG in spite of these difficulties.