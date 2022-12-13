PM Shehbaz Sharif lays foundation stone of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif laid the foundation stone of the Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway M-6 at Sukkur on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached Sukkur to lay the foundation stone of the project. On the occasion, Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Communications, Maulana Asad, Chief Minister Sindh, Murad Ali Shah and others were present.

306 kms Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M-6) is the last part of the Peshawar Karachi Motorway after which all major and important cities of Pakistan will be connected by Motorway.

The project will be completed in a short period of thirty months under Public Private Partnership.

Addressing the ceremony after laying the foundation stone, PM Shehbaz Sharif said it was a matter of satisfaction for the coalition government to restore construction work of the M-6 motorway that faced a prolonged delay due to the inefficiency of the previous government.

Read more: PM orders early start of work on Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project

The premier emphasized ensuring the quality and standard of the M-6 motorway no less than rest of the motorway network in the country.

He directed the relevant authorities to complete the public-private project within the stipulated period of time.

PM Shehbaz Sharif encouraged Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal to promote further projects on public-private projects so as to achieve the goals of development and prosperity.

He also called for improving road connectivity from Balochistan to the upcountry in order to connect the significant Gwadar port and mainstream the province in the national economy.

He announced the completion of the Sukkur Rohri bridge, which was earlier announced by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

In September 2021, the board of the Public-Private Partnership Authority (P3A) approved the bid documents of the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway Project proposed to be constructed on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) basis at a cost of approximately Rs 191 billion.

Comments