Foundayo: Obesity pill tops 7,000 prescriptions in fourth week

Eli Lilly’s new weight-loss pill, Foundayo, was prescribed 7,335 times ​in the US in the fourth week, a modest uptake ‌compared to rival Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy pill, analysts said.

Wegovy pill, launched in January, has the first-mover advantage in the oral weight-loss drug market over Foundayo that was introduced ​a few months later in April.

RBC Capital Markets analyst Trung ​Huynh said while Foundayo’s prescription numbers were weaker, “we’re beginning to ⁠see investors looking past initial weekly script tracking metrics as the barometer ​for Foundayo’s future potential.”

Investors are betting that the next generation of weight-loss ​pills will expand the market to millions of patients and help counter pricing pressure.

Lilly executives said last week that Foundayo has over 8,000 prescribers, a third of whom have not ​previously written an oral GLP-1 prescription, and more than 20,000 patients have ​been treated.

Huynh said that Foundayo’s prescriptions need to rise soon “in order to hit (the) consensus (expectation).”

He ‌added ⁠that the pill will need about 22,000 prescriptions per week to hit the consensus expectations of $160 million in second-quarter sales.

Foundayo was approved in the U.S. on April 1, with prescriptions accepted immediately on LillyDirect, while shipping ​started on April 6. ​Broad availability ⁠through U.S. retail pharmacies and telehealth providers began on April 9.

Analysts cited Foundayo’s prescription numbers from IQVIA, which provides ​data on retail prescriptions along with samples of telehealth, ​Lilly ⁠Direct, and mail-order prescriptions.

Two analysts said there may be gaps in telehealth prescription data, likely leading to fluctuation in weekly Foundayo data.

Lilly said last week ⁠that more ​than 12 major telehealth firms were offering ​Foundayo, accounting for about 35% of launch volume.