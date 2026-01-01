Eli Lilly said on Thursday its ​newly approved obesity pill was not inferior to a widely used ‌long-acting insulin at lowering the risk of major heart problems in patients with type 2 diabetes and obesity.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the pill, Foundayo, for weight loss earlier this month, ​intensifying Lilly’s competition with Danish rival Novo Nordisk whose oral Wegovy has been on ​the market since January.

The late-stage study data also adds to the ⁠obesity drug’s potential in diabetes, boosting Lilly’s position in the multi-billion-dollar market, ​where drugmakers are racing to develop more convenient oral options as an alternative to ​injectables.

Lilly said it will seek U.S. approval of Foundayo for type 2 diabetes under the Commissioner’s National Priority Review Voucher, which aims to speed up FDA decisions on drugs deemed critical ​to public health or national security.

The company will submit an application by the end ​of the second quarter, it added.

The trial of 2,700 patients, who were at increased cardiovascular risk, ‌showed Foundayo ⁠lowered the risk of heart attack, stroke or cardiovascular death by 16%, when compared with those on insulin glargine. The drug lowered the risk of death from any cause by 57%.

Foundayo also helped improve patients’ A1C levels – which measure average blood sugar levels over the past ​few months – and ​body weight at ⁠52 weeks.

Insulin glargine, sold under brands such as Sanofi’s Lantus and Lilly’s Basaglar, is a long-acting, man-made insulin used to ​control blood sugar in type 1 and type 2 diabetes ​patients.

The FDA ⁠had asked Lilly for additional post-marketing studies and more data on liver injury for Foundayo.

Lilly said the trial also included an analysis of potential liver injury and found no liver safety ⁠concerns, ​consistent with earlier studies.

This data should allay fears ​that Foundayo faces unique liver safety risks versus competitors like oral Wegovy, said RBC Capital Markets analyst ​Trung Huynh.