Four armed culprits steals110 mobile phones in Karachi

KARACHI: A robbery incident was reported from Karachi, where four armed robbers took away 110 mobile phones and a licensed pistol from the owner, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the details, the shopkeeper, Muhammad Nadim, filed a complaint of a robbery incident that took place in Karachi’s Korangi Industrial area, where four armed robbers looted the citizen from 110 mobile phones worth 1.42 million and his personal licensed pistol.

READ: Man killed, brother wounded during ‘robbery’ in Karachi’s Surjani

In the First Information Report (FIR), the affected shopkeeper, Muhammad Nadim mentioned that he went to purchase cell phones for his mobile shop located in the mobile market of Malik Usman Bilal Colony.

As per the FIR content, the affectee purchased a total of 110 mobile phones and 2 charges worth Rs 1,420,000 and was on his way back to his shop on a rickshaw.

Nadim in his FIR complaint stated that the rikshaw driver was continuously speaking on his phone and eventually stopped the rikshaw – pretending it had encountered a fuel problem – at Chamra Chorangi.

At the same four-armed culprits on three motorbikes approached Nadim and took all the mobile phones and chargers from him along with his personal pistol at gunpoint.

Muhammad Nadim in his formal report claimed that the rikshaw driver was also involved in the robbery, upon which the rickshaw driver was arrested, and presented before the court for remand.