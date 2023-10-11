Man killed, brother wounded during ‘robbery’ in Karachi’s Surjani

KARACHI: A man was killed and his elder brother sustained injuries in a firing incident during a suspected robbery in Karachi’s Surjani Town on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Police claimed that robbers opened fire on two siblings over resistance in the Surjani Town area. Police added that the siblings resisted the armed muggers who started harassing their sister. In the firing incident, Faisal Zakir, 20, was killed and his elder brother Rehan Zakir, 25, got injured.

The siblings were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. While talking to the media, the deceased man’s mother expressed suspicions on a man namely Fareed for attacking her sons.

“Fareed was continuously harassing my daughter when she was teaching at a school. I asked my daughter to leave the school job due to Fareed’s conduct. She changed her phone numbers many times but Fareed managed to get her phone number every time.”

The deceased man’s mother said that Fareed was directly involved in the gun attack on her sons. On the other hand, police claimed that it was apparently a robbery case as per the statement recorded by the deceased man’s uncle.

Police said that the incident is being investigated into different aspects.

Yesterday, a 72-year-old man was gunned down by robbers during a robbery bid in Karachi’s Qasba Colony.

According to details, the incident took place in Islamia Colony in Qasba Town, wherein a 72-year-old man – identified as Habibullah – was gunned down by robbers, who were chasing the victim’s grandson.

The robbers were chasing the victim’s grandson, who left the bank with Rs1 million cash and was heading towards home.

When the victim’s grandson, named Amir Jan, reached his house, he started shouting. Responding to his voice, Habibullah opened the gate.

Meanwhile, the robbers opened fire and one of the bullets hit Habibullah – a father of 18, resulting in his death.